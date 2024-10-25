Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Shares of PI stock opened at $192.21 on Monday. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $239.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.79 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $313,261.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,174,291.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $313,261.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,174,291.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,043,344.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,779 shares of company stock worth $3,825,046 over the last ninety days. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter worth about $94,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Impinj by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

