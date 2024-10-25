Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $74.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $250.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 454.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

