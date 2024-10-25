Insider Buying: Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Purchases 42,501 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole acquired 42,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$15,300.36 ($10,200.24).
Garry Crole also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Garry Crole bought 87,834 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,376.92 ($22,251.28).
Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.
Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend
About Sequoia Financial Group
Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.
