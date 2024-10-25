Insider Buying: Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Purchases 42,501 Shares of Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Garry Crole acquired 42,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$15,300.36 ($10,200.24).

Garry Crole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Garry Crole bought 87,834 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,376.92 ($22,251.28).

Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Sequoia Financial Group Increases Dividend

About Sequoia Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.53%. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

