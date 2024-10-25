Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells 1,131 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $126,558.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,672.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

STX stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $64.12 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,957 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,702 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

