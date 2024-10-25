Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.38 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.22 and a one year high of $269.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

