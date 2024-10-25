Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 21,197,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,365,508. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.