Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,549. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

