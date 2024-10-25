Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Increased by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.1% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $46,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

