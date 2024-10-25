Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.90 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00012170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and $58.22 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,797,368 coins and its circulating supply is 473,149,210 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

