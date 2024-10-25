Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.50. The stock had a trading volume of 133,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.96. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,571. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $535.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.