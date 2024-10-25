Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $11,237.38 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.79, for a total transaction of $11,237.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $116,970.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Mark Brosius sold 2,128 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $511.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $523.34. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 47.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,440,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

