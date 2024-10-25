Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQJG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQJG Free Report ) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 18.34% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.