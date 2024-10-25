Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 68.9% in October

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 9,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.