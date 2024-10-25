Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 68.9% in October

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 9,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.