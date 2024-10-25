Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $491.45 and last traded at $493.75. 7,644,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 38,758,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.96.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.30.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
