Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $491.45 and last traded at $493.75. 7,644,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 38,758,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $495.96.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.30.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

