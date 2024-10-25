Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 36,235.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 110,880 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $309.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

