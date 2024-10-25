Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 25th (ABBV, APH, CACI, COLB, CVLG, DECK, DLR, DXCM, EBAY, FAF)

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 25th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $545.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $82.00 to $86.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $54.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $66.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $244.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $369.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $166.00 to $184.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $142.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $249.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $359.00 to $372.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $87.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $82.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $986.00 to $1,088.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $345.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $90.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $336.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $79.00 to $85.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $65.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $705.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $580.00 to $700.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $271.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $255.00 to $252.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $565.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $930.00 to $955.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $111.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $208.00 to $205.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $147.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $74.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

