Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 25th (ABBV, APH, CACI, COLB, CVLG, DECK, DLR, DXCM, EBAY, FAF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 25th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $545.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $82.00 to $86.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $54.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target increased by Stephens from $66.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $248.00 to $244.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $369.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $166.00 to $184.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $142.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $249.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $359.00 to $372.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $87.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $82.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $986.00 to $1,088.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $345.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $90.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $336.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $79.00 to $85.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $65.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $255.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $55.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $285.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $175.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $705.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $580.00 to $700.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $271.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $288.00 to $283.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $255.00 to $252.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $565.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $930.00 to $955.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $111.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $208.00 to $205.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $147.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $74.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

