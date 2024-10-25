Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,371 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,817,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $754.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $703.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $322.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.62 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

