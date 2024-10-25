Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Sells 29,026 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,026 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 36,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

