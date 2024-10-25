IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.27.

NYSE IQV opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.92.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

