iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stake Lowered by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,776 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.