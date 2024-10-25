iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Decreased by Quantitative Strategies Inc.

Quantitative Strategies Inc. reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLH stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
