iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Decreased by Quantitative Strategies Inc.

Quantitative Strategies Inc. reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.58 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.75.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.