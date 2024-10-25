iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average is $116.65.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

