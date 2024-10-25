iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 141,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 112,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 245,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

