iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 303,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,804 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,793,000 after acquiring an additional 232,340 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

