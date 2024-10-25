iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Trimmed by Financial Architects LLC

Financial Architects LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $206.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.42.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

