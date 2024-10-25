iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,172,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,153 shares.The stock last traded at $88.65 and had previously closed at $88.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,908,000 after buying an additional 76,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

