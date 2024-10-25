iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Raised by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $31,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 88,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,108.6% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,453,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TIP opened at $108.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.40 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

