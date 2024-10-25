iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,383 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after purchasing an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,559 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

