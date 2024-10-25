Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG) versus International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Critical Survey

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) and Jade Global (OTCMKTS:JADG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for International Business Machines and Jade Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines 3 8 6 0 2.18 Jade Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Business Machines currently has a consensus target price of $208.12, indicating a potential downside of 4.66%. Given International Business Machines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than Jade Global.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines $62.36 billion 3.22 $7.50 billion $8.83 24.72 Jade Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares International Business Machines and Jade Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of International Business Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of International Business Machines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Business Machines and Jade Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines 13.52% 40.59% 7.06% Jade Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

International Business Machines beats Jade Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate. The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment. The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services. The company has a strategic partnership to various companies including hyperscalers, service providers, global system integrators, and software and hardware vendors that includes Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and SAP, and others. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Jade Global

Jade Global Holdings, Inc. engages in the trading of jade products and aims to increase global awareness and ownership of jade globally. It intends to grow into a vertically integrated global company that will consist of international mining operations, jewelry design and manufacturing, business to business eCommerce wholesale trade, bricks and mortar membership only jade trading centers, global depository, and one or more online jade trading platforms. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

