JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years. JBG SMITH Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -41.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 170,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,335. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

