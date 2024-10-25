Jefferies Financial Group Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $46.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.90.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 1,205,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $51.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 71,314 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.