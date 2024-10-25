JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Citigroup boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth about $5,311,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 559,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

