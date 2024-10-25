JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 780,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 980,417 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 15.6%. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 60,992 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 148,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 161,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.