Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Down 12.7% – Should You Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.27. 43,487,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 574% from the average session volume of 6,450,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 14.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,699.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,699.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $15,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

