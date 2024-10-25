JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBEU. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,097,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.05. 244,953 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.