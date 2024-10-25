Kava (KAVA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.73 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $379.15 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00039064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,675 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

