Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 4,432,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671,796. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.