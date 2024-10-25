Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 4,432,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671,796. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
