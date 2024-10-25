KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLXS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Get Plexus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $144.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. Plexus has a 1-year low of $87.21 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,768.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,028,768.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $841,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,076.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,394. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 36,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 190.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 12.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.