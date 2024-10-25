Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 11,762.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KSFTF opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Kingsoft has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.35.
Kingsoft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.