KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

KKR stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

