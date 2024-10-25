Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Buys 239 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 137,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after buying an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

