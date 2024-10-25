Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $141-151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.30 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Knowles alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

Knowles Stock Up 2.6 %

KN stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. 661,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,051.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 10,444 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $193,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,748 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.