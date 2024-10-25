Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,053,000 after purchasing an additional 234,783 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after acquiring an additional 86,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

