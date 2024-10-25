Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth $77,285,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in ResMed by 61.1% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,780,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after buying an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.45.

ResMed Trading Up 7.9 %

RMD stock traded up $18.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.85. The company had a trading volume of 843,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.20. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,441,185.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

