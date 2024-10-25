Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,129. The stock has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.96.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

