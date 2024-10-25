Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,211 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 20.0% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 86.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.80. 1,642,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,401. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

