Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

