Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.42 and traded as high as C$27.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$26.70, with a volume of 302,225 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.01.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.41.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.90 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

