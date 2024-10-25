Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 3.5% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $94,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $41.43 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

