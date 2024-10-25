Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

